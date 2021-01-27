Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 18,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

