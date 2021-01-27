Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 172.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.