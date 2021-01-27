Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

