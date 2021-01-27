Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $9.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.