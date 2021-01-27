AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of AFB opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

