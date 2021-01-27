Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €2.54 ($2.99) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €193.02 ($227.08). The company had a trading volume of 972,145 shares. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.77.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

