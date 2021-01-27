Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of ALLO opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

