AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $299,619.86 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $299,619.86 and approximately $298.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.