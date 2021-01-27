Allworth Financial LP Acquires 786 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.28. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,788. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

