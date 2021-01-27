Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 81,584 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.