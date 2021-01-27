Allworth Financial LP Has $127.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $127,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 3,805,068 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

