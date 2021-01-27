Allworth Financial LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day moving average of $320.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.