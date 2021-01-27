Allworth Financial LP Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,799 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 34,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

