Allworth Financial LP Has $969,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,559. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

