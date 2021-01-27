Allworth Financial LP Purchases 21,822 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 696.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

