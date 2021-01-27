Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,452,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,559. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

