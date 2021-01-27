Allworth Financial LP Sells 736 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. 226,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

