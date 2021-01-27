Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $51.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.68 on Monday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

