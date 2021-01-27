Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Down 5.8%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 7,464,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,547,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

