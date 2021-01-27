Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

