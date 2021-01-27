Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.78.

AIF stock opened at C$50.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.97. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

