Amarillo National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

