Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s 4th Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,190.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

