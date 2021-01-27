Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,178.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.