Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,663.77.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

