American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. 4,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.71% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

