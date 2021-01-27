American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

