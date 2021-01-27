American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 409,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,637. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

