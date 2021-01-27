American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

NYSE:AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

