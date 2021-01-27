American River Bankshares (AMRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

