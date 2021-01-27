American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

