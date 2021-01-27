American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AMWL stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 12,778,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

