American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 15.4%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 5,577,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,511,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

