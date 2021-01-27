Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMP traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.46. The company had a trading volume of 884,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.