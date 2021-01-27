AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from AmeriServ Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Shares of ASRV stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.