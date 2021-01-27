Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.12 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $908.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

