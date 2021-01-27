Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

APH stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.26. 22,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

