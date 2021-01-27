Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.09.

APH stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

