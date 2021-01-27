Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,769 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,809. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.