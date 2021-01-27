Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.