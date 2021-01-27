Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 75,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 304.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.