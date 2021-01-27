Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.94. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.79. 424,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.