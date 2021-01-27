Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.82. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.30. 64,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,910. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.