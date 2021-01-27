Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $708.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.16 million and the highest is $728.00 million. Pool posted sales of $582.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.62. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 80.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.