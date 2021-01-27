Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $1.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.77 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

