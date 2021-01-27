Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 166.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

