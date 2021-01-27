Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $496.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

