Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical also posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

