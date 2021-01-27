Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.81 million and the lowest is $17.93 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $70.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.23 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $79.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFMS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

