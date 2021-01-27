Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. First Solar reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.69. 109,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,073. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

